Teenage boy shot near Richmond store

RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenage boy was shot early Thursday morning in Richmond's East End.
The shooting happened near the 24/7 Convenient Food Mart located near Fairfield Way and Mechanicsville Turnpike just before 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the teenage boy with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released information regarding suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
37.549032 -77.414399