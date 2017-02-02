Teenage boy shot near Richmond store

ALERT: Chesterfield man wanted for South Richmond robbery, home invasion
RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenage boy was shot early Thursday morning in Richmond's East End.

The shooting happened near the 24/7 Convenient Food Mart located near Fairfield Way and Mechanicsville Turnpike just before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage boy with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released information regarding suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

