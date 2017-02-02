× How Dudley Strosnider transformed her body

RICHMOND, Va — I became a coach to help hold myself accountable to my own health and fitness goals and eventually it turned into not only helping myself, but helping so many other women achieve the same confidence that I was able to find using Beachbody programs!

I struggled at the gym, never having a real plan, and I also really struggled with my nutrition.

The 21 Day Fix was the first program I completed along with Shakeology and it completely changed the way I thought about fitness and nutrition. It took out all the excuses!

I’ve since completed multiple other programs (22 Minute Hard Corps, Insanity Max:30, 3 Day Refresh, Core De Force, 21 Day Fix Extreme and currently doing Hammer and Chisel!) and have completely transformed my body!

So thankful to Beachbody and to Coaching for helping me gain confidence and help other women do the same!

Celebrity fitness trainer Autumn Calabrese will be leading a group session at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo on February 4 in Richmond. Calabrese is a Beachbody trainer and has inspired many women to get in shape.