Drew Barrymore on divorce: It was my worst nightmare

Drew Barrymore, the star of “Santa Clarita Diet,” makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be broadcast Thursday at 3 p.m. on CBS 6.

Drew talks to Ellen about juggling her job and being a good parent and she updates Ellen on her princess obsessed kids, Olive and Frankie.

Drew candidly opens up about her divorce from ex-husband, Will Kopelman, and raising their kids together.

“You know, it’s interesting – I saw this article the other day written about me – and I never see articles written about me – and it was like, “My Modern Family.” And I was like, I like that; that has a nice ring to it. And you know, it was just like my worst nightmare. I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience. And you know, it really is about the tone you set and you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every since day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is just, I think, what’s making everything feel safe for my kids. And that’s really the intention I had as a parent was how do my kids have this incredible sense of like freedom inside their hearts cause they know I’ve got them and their dads got them and Grammy and Poppy – I’m wearing Grammy’s necklace right now – like their cousins and Jill. I got two families. I went from like zero to two and it’s a miracle and a blessing. And we do it, you know, in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too. And sometimes again, the road is different than what you try to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and you figure it out with grace.”

Ellen also chats with Drew about her first television show, the Netflix horror-comedy series, “Santa Clarita Diet.”

Plus, Ellen talks to Drew about dating apps and gives Drew a few options of celebrities she may be interested in.

And, don’t miss Ellen and Drew dressing up as princesses to play “Heads Up.”