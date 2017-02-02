Criminal caught on camera hitting 3 Petersburg shops within 60 minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – A suspect was caught on camera multiple times, and police said he is responsible for breaking into three businesses, in three different parts of the city, in less than an hour.

"I think the person is probably looking for fast money or anything he could sell, to get money,” said Lt. Greg Geist, with the Petersburg Police.

The first break in alarm sounded at 2:26 Thursday a.m. at the Family Dollar on Halifax Street – shards of glass from a broken window still remain on the ground.

Eighteen minutes after the first call police said the same suspect can be seen climbing into Q Beauty Supply on South Crater Road and hopping over the counter.

"He's trying to get money out of the register but there's no money in it,” said Christine Tayler, Q Beauty Supply.

The suspect paces between registers, sprints to the back of the store and returns with a fire extinguisher to open a register.

The suspect gives up and tosses it aside before making his escape.

"Found out there weren't no money in it and just took off,” Tayler said. "He didn't get anything."

Thirty-four minutes after the second alarm the same suspect is caught on surveillance camera trying to break out the glass front door to Boost Mobile on East Washington Street.

He gives up and breaks out a window into the store, then disconnects the surveillance system.