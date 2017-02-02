A taste of Africa

Serves 2

Maize flour 3 cupsWater 2 1/2 cups equal 1 pint

Boil the water in a pot. When ready use a wood spoon to stir as you pour the flour little by little until firm and not too soft. Reduce the heat and continue to stir by making sure the that the top is cooking by flipping the top to the bottom. Cover and leave on the stove for about five minutes on low heat. When ready remove and place on plate. Serve with spinach, beef-stew, fish – stew, collards green.

