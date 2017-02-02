2 Chesterfield Police Officers receive praise after act of kindness

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two Chesterfield County Police Officers are receiving praise after an act of kindness during a recent traffic stop for a broken headlight.

During that stop, the female driver said she didn’t have money to fix the issue. So, Officer T. Gentry and Officer N. Thomas went to a nearby store, bought her a new headlight, and installed it for her.

The Chesterfield Police Department highlighted the two officers in a Facebook post Thursday. They said they also received a thank you letter from the sister of the driver.

“My sister got pulled over for a headlight being out. She told the cops that we didn’t have the means to fix it and got a little emotional. They told her to follow them to the store and they bought a new light and fixed it for her!!!”

She went on to thank the officers for their hard work and dedication.

“Not all police are bad. They are here to serve and protect and tonight proved just that… If anyone knows these officers please let us know so we can thank them!!”

The Facebook post has already sparked the appreciation from people across the region. The post of the officer’s act of kindness has over 1,900 likes in just four hours.