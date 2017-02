Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Professor Will Pelfrey stopped by the CBS 6 studio Monday to make several points about the impact following President Donald Trump’s order Friday effectively banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Pelfrey, who is a terrorism expert, says he worries those who would do us harm will be encouraged in recruiting potential “jihadists” by suggesting the U-S is at war with Islam.

His shares his insights with anchor Bill Fitzgerald.