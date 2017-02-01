Second tenant comes forward with high electric bills under same landlord

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Patsy Lee called the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after seeing our story about Claudine Brown who was dealing with high electric bills, including one bill that amounted to $1,283.

Lee said she has the same landlord as Brown and has also been dealing with high electric bills.

She told CBS 6’s Chelsea Rarrick that the bills have been as high as nearly $800 and now she’s struggling to make rent.

"I can't afford this," said Lee.

She said she has also struggled trying to get answers from her landlord.

Lee said a unit broke down in her home and someone had to come repair her thermostat, which she believes is part of the issue.

“I didn’t have heat, water, anything,” said Lee.

We reached out to Patsy’s landlord. He told us over the phone that he would be contacting Patsy to work something out regarding he issue.

Attorney Marty Wegbreit is not associated with this issue, but specializes in tenant/landlord issues.

He said tenants do have rights if they are struggling to make rent because of something like a high electric bill, but he said tenants have to be current in rent, either to the landlord or part of it to the court.

He also stressed the importance of having everything in writing when dealing with your landlord.

