2 arcade-themed restaurants to open in Richmond neighborhood

Posted 9:53 am, February 1, 2017, by
Robert Lupica’s barcade is slated to host over 70 vintage pinball and arcade games.

RICHMOND, Va. — Like Pac-Man chomping after power pellets, two separate bar/arcade ventures are hungry to get into the city’s hottest commercial district.

Two groups – one backed by a local frozen yogurt franchisee, and the other steered by several well-known Richmond restaurateurs – are planning what may amount to dueling entertainment venues in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

After more than a year of searching, Robert Lupica, a local businessman and one of the original franchisees of Richmond-based fro-yo chain Sweet Frog, is planning his “barcade” concept in a 6,300-square-foot portion of 3121 W. Leigh St.

A hip entertainment trend that’s caught on in a number of large cities across the U.S., so-called barcades typically blend classic arcade games, draft beer and food into a casual setting.

Lupica, who will own and manage the Scott’s Addition venue, has signed a lease for the space and is targeting an April opening date.

