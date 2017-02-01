Mystery Novelist Maggie King

RICHMOND, Va. – If you love reading a good mystery, then you will love the upcoming “Murder Mystery Theatre Evening” event. Richmond-based Mystery Author Maggie King stopped by to fill us in on the details and to talk about her latest novel “Murder at The Moonshine Inn.” The event takes place Friday, February 10th at 7 pm at the Clover Hill Library in Midlothian. “Murder at The Moonshine Inn” is available now. For more information you can visit http://library.chesterfield.gov/events/murder-mystery/ and www.maggieking.com