Missing teen mom, infant son may be in danger

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A missing 16-year-old girl and her five-month-old son were reported missing and could be in danger, according to Fairfax Police detectives.

Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres, and her son Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen January 14 at their home in Springfield, Virginia, police said.

“Her mom reported her missing the next day and they were entered as missing juveniles. Initially, detectives believed Rivera Colindres left voluntarily with Aidan and their son’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas, but new information suggests she and the baby might be in danger and left home out of fear of him,” police said.

Lizzy was described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has long black hair with light-colored strips in it. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective K. Mason 571-585-2378 or Detective M. Fox 571-489-1796.