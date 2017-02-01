× January 2017 finishes out warm and wet

RICHMOND, Va. — While the month of January had some cold weather, including a record low of zero on January 9, it averaged out well above normal. About two-thirds of the month had high temperatures above normal.

When you take all of the highs and lows together, the monthly temperature was 41.6°, which was 3.7° above normal.

The average of all the daily highs was 50°, and the average of all of the daily lows was 33°.

The month started off wet with over 1.50″ of rain on January 2 and 3. The big snow storm hit Friday evening into Saturday, January 6-7.

The monthly liquid total (rain, melted down ice and snow) was 4.29″, which was 1.25″ above normal. The total snow was 7.1″, which was 3.2″ above normal

While January 2017 ended up above normal, it did not make it into the top 10 warmest or wettest.