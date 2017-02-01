WH national security adviser: Iran is ‘on notice’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn condemned Wednesday Iran’s recent ballistic missile test launch, calling it a “provocative” breach of a UN Security Council resolution.

Flynn called the launch the latest in a series of provocative moves by Iran that have included backing Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have attacked US allies.

“As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,” Flynn said from the White House briefing room.

Iran’s foreign ministry insisted Tuesday that Sunday’s missile test was “solely for defensive purposes,” and not a violation of the UN Security Council resolution which bars Iran from testing “ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

The UN Security Council Resolution is not part of the Iran nuclear deal, but a separate security council resolution.

Flynn did not signal that the US would take any concrete actions, whether military or diplomatic, to counter what he described as “provocative” Iranian actions.

He also criticized the Obama administration for having “failed to respond adequately to Iran’s maligned actions.”

Flynn added that Iran’s actions threaten stability in the region and place American lives at risk, and said Iran was “on notice.”

“The Trump administration condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and place American lives at risk,” he said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer added Wednesday that the US won’t “sit by and not act on those actions.”

He said Flynn would brief reporters with additional information later Wednesday afternoon.