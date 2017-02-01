× Casa del Barco, with rooftop tequileria, coming to Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Casa del Barco, a locally-owned Mexican restaurant located on the Canal Walk, will open a second location at Short Pump Town Center. The second location is scheduled to open this summer.

“We wanted to find the right fit for our second Casa del Barco location and when the opportunity to open at Short Pump Town Center was available, we knew we couldn’t pass it up,” owner Kevin Healy said. “We’ve been a part of the Richmond dining community for almost 30 years and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

Healy also owns The Boathouse restaurant with several locations around town, including one at the mall.

The new Casa del Barco include an open-air rooftop tequileria complete with 200 tequilas or mezcals.

“We’re excited to add another local restaurant to our list of dining options here at Short Pump Town Center,” Short Pump Town Center general manager Kem Blue said. “The innovative Mexican cuisine that Casa del Barco is known for is unlike anything we currently offer and we know it will be excellent addition to our center.”

Casa del Barco will begin filling its 85 newly-created jobs in June.

The restaurant will replace Tara Thai, which closed at the end of 2016.