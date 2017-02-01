Beyoncé is pregnant, expecting twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting, the singer announced Wednesday, a little over a month after their first child Blue Ivy turned 5.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old mom hinted that she’s having twins:

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters"

