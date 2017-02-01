Teen shot multiple times in Richmond home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager was shot multiple times during an overnight home invasion, according to Richmond Police.

The teenage shooting victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening injuries.

The crime was reported Wednesday at about 12:45 a.m. at the Graystone Place Apartments near the corner of Lynhaven and Afton avenues in South Richmond.

The teenage shooting victim was inside an apartment when two men broke in.

Police have not yet said what happened prior to the shooting.

Police have not yet released descriptions of the shooting suspects in this case.

This is a developing story. Submit a news tip here.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

