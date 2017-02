RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is running a special full of love that’s helping get animals adopted.

Starting February 1, until Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 14, the organization is offering $14 adoption fees for all of its animals.

Thanks to some help from the Bestfriends Animals Society, RACC is hoping to run more specials that will allow for cheaper adoption rates.

The “Give Love” promotion is the first of many RACC hopes to run this year.