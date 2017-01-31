Woman dead after accident involving dump truck in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a dump truck and three vehicles on Route 460 in Petersburg Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash happened near Wagner Rd. around 5:44 p.m. Investigators say the crash happened when two dump trucks were traveling on Route 460 and the second driver failed to see the light at the intersection had changed.

That’s when the dump truck struck a vehicle that had the right of way on Wagner Road.

A 23-year-old woman in that vehicle was struck and killed at the scene. Her name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the same dump truck also struck two additional vehicles. Four people, including a child suffered minor injuries. The dump truck ended up running off the road into nearby swamp.

As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene and all eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 460 were closed.

There is no word if the dump truck driver will face any charges at this time.