Trump continues executive order protecting LGBTQ federal workers

WASHINGTON — An executive order protecting federal employees from anti-LGBTQ discrimination that was signed by President Barack Obama in 2014 will continue to be in effect in President Donald Trump’s administration, the White House announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the White House said that “President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community.”

“The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact,” the statement read.

The executive order was signed by Obama in July 2014. It extended protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and was predicated on previous executive orders under Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton that created additional protected classes.