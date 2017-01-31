Longhorn Steakhouse evacuated due to fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Longhorn Steakhouse in Hancock Village in Chesterfield was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a fire.

The fire started in a dumpster near the restaurant, along the 1400 block of Hancock Village Drive, and eventually extended into the building.

Everyone inside the restaurant made it out okay.

Photos and video from the scene show the restaurant fire appears to be extinguished. The extent of the damage has not yet been released.

