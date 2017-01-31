Henrico Chick-fil-A employee receives surprise gift in the drive-thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Working at a fast-food drive-thru window can be hard work and often goes unappreciated, so CBS 6 anchor Rob Cardwell did something about it.

He found out about a woman working at a local Chick-fil-A who’s not only a hard worker, but has been having a hard time in her personal life.

So Rob, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised her with a special gift while she was working the Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

The surprised started off as any normal order at the drive-thru window, but that quickly changed when Rob introduced himself to the unsuspecting employee.

“My name is Rob Cardwell with CBS 6… We do this thing called CBS 6 Gives where we randomly like to bless people,” said Rob. “Your manager says you’re one of the hardest working people here. So, we wanted to bless you. We have a $50 Visa gift card for you. We just wanted to know if that could bless your day?”

“Yes it could! Thank you,” said the woman with tears coming down her face.

The Henrico woman gave her manager a hug and thanked him for his part in the surprise.

“Now, the only thing we ask is that you pay it forward,” said Rob.

“I will,” she replied with a big smile.