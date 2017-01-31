× Woman accused of killing St. Mary’s nurse found dead on trial day

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – A trial for the Chesterfield woman charged with killing a St. Mary’s nurse while driving drunk will not go forward, as the accused is deceased, according to the prosecutor.

Donna Browning, 59, was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash on May 5, 2016 that killed a local nurse and mother of three.

Her charges were upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

Family members of the victim, Lesley N. Andorful, were in court today for the trial. They are speaking with a CBS 6 reporter and the story will be updated.

Multiple calls came into the CBS 6 newsroom early Tuesday, for police activity in the same block as Browning’s home, in the 6300 block of Old Zion Hill Road. Police confirmed they responded to a suicide in that block. The deceased has not been identified at this time.

The crash occurred along the 2300 block of West Hundred Road, when Browning – who Investigators said was drunk — crossed over the median in her Toyota 4Runner and into the eastbound lanes, police said.

Her vehicle collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz driven by Andorful.

Browing’s charges were upgraded after her blood alcohol level test results showed she blew .148 at the time of the crash, and the legal limit is .08. Browning had a previous DWI charge on her record.

Andorful, 40, was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The single mother of three children, ages 15, 12 and 5, was a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was in the process of buying a home and getting her master’s degree in nursing.

After her death, Andorful’s co-workers made scrapbooks and shared memories to remember their friend. They also started a fund for her three children.

Browning was released from jail and put on house arrest. She wore a bracelet to detect alcohol consumption and was not allowed to drive unless she was going to work, court or to her attorney’s office.

