Chef K’s healthy Zuppa Toscana

RICHMOND, Va. - Recipe Developer Chef K is one of the five chefs that will be featured at this years Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo. She stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a tasty preview of the event, and whipped up her healthy Zuppa Toscana soup. For more information on Chef K you can visit http://www.facebook.com/ChefKCooking. And make sure to check out Chef K’s cooking demonstration at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo kicks on Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Richmond Convention Center. For more information you can visit http://www.RVAHealthexpo.com

Zuppa Toscana (Italian Sausage & Potato Soup)

Serves 6-8

1 pound mild Italian sausage 1 Tbsp olive oil 3 cloves garlic 4-5 Russet potatoes, cut into 1⁄2 inch cubes 1 medium Vidalia onion, chopped

4 cups low sodium chicken broth 1 tsp garlic salt 6-8 leaves large leaf kale, torn into small pieces

11⁄2 cups fat free non-dairy creamer

Brown the sausage in a large pot over medium heat. If using link sausage, remove from pot after cooking and slice into 1⁄4 inch pieces and set aside. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to same pot. Add garlic and sauté over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Add potato cubes and chopped onions, sauté for another 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add chicken broth and garlic salt to cover vegetables. Cover and simmer on low for 15 minutes. Add kale pieces and continue to simmer until kale and potatoes are tender, approximately 15 minutes, adding water if necessary. Stir in non-dairy creamer, cover and remove from heat. Allow to stand for 2 minutes, serve immediately.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO}