× Overcharged for online loan? You could get money back

RICHMOND, Va. — About 10,000 Virginians overcharged on loans taken out with CashCall, Inc. will get money back as part of a $15 million settlement, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office announced.

“Online lenders are quickly becoming a new source of high-interest, financially risky loans,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said. “Unfortunately, like payday and car title loans before them, these small dollar loans issued online often come with exorbitant interest and fees that can trap a borrower in a cycle of debt.”

CashCall, Inc. collected illegal interest of up to 230 percent on online loans made in amounts of between $700 and $10,000, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

More than $9 million in settlement money will go to payback approximately 10,000 Virginians who were overcharged illegal interest. Another $6 million will help provide debt relief and credit reporting corrections for those affected.

“This is the largest settlement my Predatory Lending Unit has secured against an online lender,” Attorney General Herring added. “I’m glad we’re going to be able to get some relief to consumers who were harmed and I hope this settlement sends a clear message that we will not allow lenders to deceive, defraud, or illegally abuse Virginians.”

If you believe you were a victim, or if you would just like additional information, you can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:

By phone: (800) 552-9963

By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us