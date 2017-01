× Billy Bob Thornton is coming to Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton is bringing his band The Boxmasters to the The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell. Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters will perform Wednesday, April 26. Tickets going on sale this Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Take a look at the other shows scheduled for the Beacon Theatre:

Travis Tritt (Solo-Acoustic) SOLD OUT!!!

Tuesday January 31, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $30-$50 Advance/$35-$55 Door

http://travistritt.com/

Collin Raye

Friday February 10, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $25-$35 Advance/$30-$40 Door

http://collinraye.com/

Keith Horne’s Farewell Show Featuring:

Sportsbar Rockstar, Honky Tonk Heroes, Pat Russell Band

Saturday February 11, 2017

Doors: 6:00pm

Performance: 6:45pm

Tickets: $15-$20 Advance/$20-$25 Door

https://sportsbarrockstar.com/

http://www.honkytonkheroes.net/

http://www.prblive.com/

FireHouse

Special Guest: TEAZE

Saturday February 18, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $20-$30 Advance/$25-$35 Door

http://www.firehousemusic.com/

Beacon Theater Schedule – Page 2

1964 The Tribute (An Evening With)

Saturday February 25, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $20-$35 Advance/$25-$40 Door

http://www.1964site.com

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Thursday March 2, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $30-$45 Advance/$35-$50 Door

http://www.nittygritty.com/

Petersburg Symphony Orchestra

Friday March 3, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: Free Tickets To Be Distributed By City

https://www.petersburgsymphony.org/home.html

Wynonna & The Big Noise

Thursday March 9, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $37-$55 Advance/$42-$60 Door

http://www.wynonna.com/

Ronnie McDowell – The Old Dominion Barn Dance

Saturday March 11, 2017

Two Shows: 2:00pm (Doors 1:15pm), 7:30pm (Doors 6:45pm)

Tickets: $30-$45 Advance/$35-$50 Door

http://olddominionbarndance.webs.com/

Aaron Shust

Friday March 24, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $15-$20 Advance/$20-25 Door (On Sale Friday 2/3 @ 10am)

http://aaronshust.com/

The Black Lillies

Saturday March 25, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $20-$25 Advance/$25-$30 Door

http://theblacklillies.com/

Corey Smith

Thursday March 30, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $20-$35 Advance/$25-$40 Door

http://coreysmith.com/

Hotel California – A Salute To The Eagles (An Evening With)

Friday March 31, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $20-$35 Advance/$25-$40 Door

http://www.hotelcal.com/

Get The Led Out: The American Led Zeppelin

Saturday April 1, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $22-$35 Advance/$27-$40 Door

http://www.gtlorocks.com/

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

“Prick of the Litter” CD Release Tour

Friday April 7, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $30-$45 Advance/$35-$50 Door

http://delbert.com/

Geoff Tate – Original Queensrÿche Singer

The Whole Story “Ryche” Acoustic Tour

Saturday April 8, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $20-$25 Advance/$25-$30 Door

http://geofftate.com

Doug Church – The TRUE Voice of Elvis

Saturday April 15, 2017

Doors: 3:00pm

Performance: 4:00pm

Tickets: $25-$40 Advance/ $30-$45

http://www.dougchurchusa.com/

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Wednesday April 26, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $25-$40 Advance/$30-$45 Door (On Sale Friday 2/3 @ 10am)

https://theboxmasters.com/

Outlaws

Saturday April 29, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $20-$35 Advance/$25-$40 Door

http://www.outlawsmusic.com/

Timothy B. Schmit

Friday May 5, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $35-$50 Advance/$40-$55 Door

http://www.timothybschmit.com/#/

Loretta Lynn – The Jimmy Dean Music Festival SOLD OUT!!!

With Special Guests The Old Dominion Barn Dance

Saturday May 13, 2017

Doors: 6:00pm

Performance: 7:00pm

Tickets: $65-$125 Advance/$70-$130 Door

http://www.lorettalynn.com/

Christopher Cross

Thursday May 18, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $25-$40 Advance/$30-$45 Door

http://christophercross.com/

Lorrie Morgan – The Old Dominion Barn Dance

Saturday May 20, 2017

Two Shows: 2:00pm (Doors 1:15pm), 7:30pm (Doors 6:45pm)

Tickets: $30-$45 Advance/$35-$50 Door

http://olddominionbarndance.webs.com/

Blue Oyster Cult

Friday June 2, 2017

Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $35-$50 Advance/$40-$55 Door

http://www.blueoystercult.com/

Tony Jackson – The Old Dominion Barn Dance

Saturday August 12, 2017

Two Shows: 2:00pm (Doors 1:15pm), 7:30pm (Doors 6:45pm)

Tickets: $25-$30 Advance/$30-$35 Door

http://olddominionbarndance.webs.com/

Rhonda Vincent – The Old Dominion Barn Dance

Saturday November 11, 2017

Two Shows: 2:00pm (Doors 1:15pm), 7:30pm (Doors 6:45pm)

Tickets: $35-$45 Advance/$40-$50 Door

http://olddominionbarndance.webs.com/

Teenie Chenault – The Old Dominion Barn Dance

Sunday December 10, 2017

Doors: 1:15pm

Performance: 2:00pm

Tickets: $25-$35 Advance/$30-$40 Door

http://olddominionbarndance.webs.com/