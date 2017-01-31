× Reality TV star, friends arrested near Virginia border

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Angela Malone, who appeared in the TLC reality series Gypsy Sisters, is accused of ripping off a senior citizen, rrspin.com reported.

Malone, along with 25-year-old Jeanette Small and 21-year-old Dick Cooper, were arrested Friday in Halifax County, North Carolina, just over the Virginia border.

The trio was charged with exploitation of the elderly, obtaining property by false pretense, forgery of an Instrument, uttering of a forged instrument, and conspiracy.

Investigators told rrspin.com the group performed “very minor” yard work for a Roanoke Rapids woman.

The woman would give the group a check to fill out for an agreed upon amount, investigators said.

The crimes occurred when the suspects wrote in much higher amounts than the agreed upon payment, Detective B.C. Griffin told rrspin.com.

All told, investigators said the group took $6,000 from the woman.

Malone, Small, and Cooper were released on bond. They are due back in court in February.