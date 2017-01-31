8-year-old boy who touched the lives of many dies from cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Losing a child to cancer is a tragedy for any family, but the hardship can be even more difficult to bear without the help of life insurance.

This was the reality for Rich City Spiders coach DaJon Austin.

DaJon reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help after the death of his little brother DeSean Nasir Austin. The eight-year-old died on Wednesday, January 25, after a battle with cancer.

“He was the perfect little brother. I know all of us have flaws, but I just didn’t see one in him,” said DaJon.

Those who knew DeSean describe him as the happiest kid on earth.

"Loving, caring, always happy, joyful… no matter the circumstances of what he was going through in the hospital, he was just always full of joy,” Dajon said of little DeSean.

The eight-year-old was a student at Fair Oaks Elementary in Henrico and loved to dance, play sports, and play football for his brother with the Rich City Spiders.

Although DeSean was only eight-years-old, he had a big impact on those who came in contact with him.

“I’m just so grateful… It’s just amazing how many lives DeSean touched,” said DaJon.

DeSean had health insurance, but no life insurance. Because of this, his family now has to pay for his remaining medical expenses and the cost of his funeral.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for DeSean to help pay those expenses. So far, the community has donated more than $7500.

“Any donation is greatly appreciated from the bottom of our hearts. I'd like to thank everyone in advance for your support. Please keep our family in your prayers,” DaJon wrote.

