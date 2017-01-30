Warm Up with Western Vegetable Soup



RICHMOND, Va. – Comforting and filling, soup is the perfect choice for this time of year. Cookbook Author Annette Ward made her debut in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and walked us through the steps of creating her Western Vegetable Soup. Annette’s cookbook “Switchin in Da’ Kitchen with Mama ‘Nem” is chock full of delicious and easy to make recipes and its available now. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1930285123861211/

Western Vegetable Soup

INGREDIENTS:

1 pkg. frozen soup vegetables

1 large and 2 regular cans red kidney beans

2 pounds ground beef

1 can lima beans

1 can sweet green peas

1 can sliced carrots

2 cans whole kernal corn

1 can cut green beans

1 large can diced or stewed tomatoes

1 large can tomato juice

2 pkgs chili seasoning mix

Seasoned Salt to taste

coarse ground Black Pepper (level teaspoon)

bayleaf

Optional additions: 1 1/2 tablespoons dried onion flakes

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons celery flakes

Perfect Pinch vegetable seasoning to taste

PREPARATION:

In a large soup pot, cook frozen soup vegetables until near done. Add all other vegetables with juices. Cook on medium high for 5 minutes. Add tomato juice and simmer

5 minutes. Let stand.

In a skillet, saute and season ground beef to taste with seasoning salt and pepper. Then, combine with vegetables in soup pot (ground beef with its gravy substance )

Stir thoroughly, Mix in chili seasoning packet and a little sugar. Stir thoroughly, add large bay leaf broken in half. Simmer 10 more minutes. Serve. Can feeze if desired..



