VSU alumnus Robert Morgan wears Trojan gear with pride at SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES — Virginia State University was center stage at the 2017 SAG Awards Sunday night thanks to Trojan graduate and actor Robert Morgan.

Morgan, a 1996 graduate of VSU, has a recurring role on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things as Officer Powell. Sunday night, the series won a SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

You may have seen the passionate speech of David Harbour, delivering a message of unity in light of President Trump’s immigration ban.

But, on the stage with him was Morgan with his bright orange Virginia State University hat.

Morgan sported the hat all night during the red carpet and during interviews before and after the award show.

Virginia State University president Makola Abdullah gave Morgan a special shout out on Facebook, thanking him for wearing the VSU gear with pride.

“A big Trojan thank you to alumnus Robert Morgan, Class 1996, for sporting his VSU hat on stage and his Trojan sweater during his interview,” he said in the post. “I must say our Orange and Blue never looked better.”

In fact, throughout the award season Morgan has been photographed wearing VSU hats, beanies and sweaters to the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and its Kickoff Party.

Morgan is also best known for roles in Netflix series’ Daredevil and Luke Cage.