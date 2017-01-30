Violent weekend in Richmond; 3 fatal shootings on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. –It was a violent weekend in Richmond, and The Richmond Police Major Crimes unit is investigating three separate homicides that all happened Sunday.

The last one occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Richmond officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim who had arrived at Chippenham Hospital.

The victim, Mikequan Blakey, 21, of the 3200 block of Ransom Hills Road, Chesterfield was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the shooting happened at the 1000 block of Forest View School Drive.

Evan Weinstein has lived on that street for six years.

"I was surprised. This is a very problem free block. I've never heard of any problems," he said Monday morning.

Just a couple of hours earlier, police responded to another homicide on Snead Road near Foxwood Apartments.

Police said they received several calls about shots fired in the area.

Responding officers found a man had been shot dead in the driver's seat of an SUV that crashed down the road from the apartments. Police identified the victim as Joseph Boyle, 31, of the 4900 block of Jacobs Glenn Drive in Chesterfield.

Chief Alfred Durham spoke to CBS6 Sunday night at the scene of the shooting and addressed the importance of getting guns off the streets.

“We're asking folks--we have to get the guns off the streets,” Chief Durham said. “I'll continue to say that over and over I know I sound like a broken record but it's important for this community."

Ninth District Richmond City Council member Michael Jones was also on the scene, and urged people to come forward with information.

"The only way we're going to change our streets is to step up. That's it. The old notion of snitches get stitches is so last century," said Jones. "If we want safer streets it's time for us to call the police, partner with each other, partner with our city council partner with our mayor. And let's make Richmond the great city that it's going to be."

Early Sunday morning, a 32-year-old mother was shot and killed in her car in the Brookland Park neighborhood. Officers responded to a call for random gunfire near the intersection of West Ladies Mile Road and Griffin Avenue just after 1 a.m.

"Everyone loves her," one friend remembered. "She has the sweetest kindest heart. She was working so hard to make sure she could be everything she needed to be for her daughter."

The weekend shootings brought the homicide total to nine for 2017.

"The fact is it happens everywhere in the city, and they can't be everywhere at once," said Weinstein.

Residents like Weinstein hope police officials will get on the right track to prevent violent crimes.

"Hopefully this year, despite the bad start, will turn out to be better," he said.

Council member Jones wanted to make a point that some of these killings involve people who come from outside of Richmond.

Police are investigating these homicides. If you have any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com