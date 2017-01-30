VCU wins “Managers” game over Spiders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rams and Spiders will meet for real on Wednesday night, the first of two crosstown rivalry games this season for the leaders in the A-10. But the first game of the week was staged between the support staffs for each team at the Siegel Center Monday afternoon.

The teams were comprised of managers, PR staff and other athletic department assistants. No stats were made available to the media, perhaps a good thing, but we can tell you that VCU Associate Director of Athletic Communications Evan Nicely drained a half court three pointer at the end of the first half which helped the Rams to a one point victory.

The two sides will play again at the Robins Center later in February ahead of the rematch between the two teams.