Man wounded outside Petersburg church Sunday morning

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting outside of a church in Petersburg that sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning .

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Bolling Street outside the Higher Way Full Gospel Church.

The victim, who was shot in the arm, was transported to an hospital. At last check, there was still no word on his condition.

Police have not released any information about a suspect, but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

No one inside the church was hurt.