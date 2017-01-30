× Come celebrate ‘Generation Dream’ 2017



RICHMOND, Va. – Shayla Winn is one of the many talented young performers taking part in Richmond Peace Education Center’s “Generation Dream” 2017 concert series in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Shayla performed a powerful rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up.” Generation Dream” 2017 Edu-Concert Series begins Friday, February 3rd at 7pm at the Richmond Library’s Main Branch with another performance scheduled for Wednesday, February 15th at Martin Luther King Middle School at 7pm and again Sunday, February 19th at 3:30pm at VCU’s Grace Street Theatre. For more information you can visit http://www.rpec.org/

