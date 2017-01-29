Constituents ask Rep. Dave Brat to hold town hall after private event

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Congressman Dave Brat wants to clear up some confusion about an event held in Hanover County Saturday afternoon.

Several viewers contacted CBS 6 about what they thought was a town hall meeting at Hanover Tavern and asked why it wasn’t open to the public.

WTVR CBS 6 spoke with the 7th District representative today who said the event was not a town hall meeting but instead a private event where he was a guest.

The folks who reached out said they have been pushing Brat to hold a town hall meeting.

WTVR CBS 6 is still working to find out if one is in the works.