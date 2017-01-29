Man wounded in east Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night on the city’s East End.

Lt. Burnett with Henrico police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Newbridge Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who police said had injuries that were not life-threatening, was transported to an area hospital.

As police are still early in their investigation, there has been no word about a possible suspect or description.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text Crime Stoppers. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.