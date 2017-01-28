Video shows armed suspect robbing Lucky Redi Bids in Prince George

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man who robbed a Prince George County convenience store Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that the suspect entered the Lucky Redi Bids store in the 4000 block of Prince George Drive around 3 p.m. He then jumped over the counter, produced a pistol and demanded money. The suspect fled the area in a red or maroon colored SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition.

After driving a short distance, witnesses observed the SUV stop in the area of Prince George Drive near Forbes Drive before the suspect fled on foot and the driver of the vehicle fled towards Hopewell.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to either contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

