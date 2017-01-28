× Officers arrest Econo Lodge robbery suspects inside convenience store restroom

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a robbery that took place at a local Econo Lodge after spotting them at a restroom in a nearby convenience store.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Howard Jones Jr. of Hopewell and 19-year-old Jeremy Fisher of Hanover. Both have been charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, with Jones also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Fisher facing a charge in an unrelated case for burglary and larceny of firearms.

Officials say that at approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, two masked gunmen entered the office area of the hotel on Parkdale Road and demanded money. The suspects displayed semi-automatic handguns and locked the clerk in an office before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and located two suspicious males matching the descriptions of the suspects in a nearby convenience store restroom. Evidence recovered from both men along with additional investigative information lead to the arrest of both subjects.

Both are currently in custody at Riverside Regional Jail.