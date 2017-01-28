$600 gift card winners announced NEXT WEEK at 6:30 a.m.

Man charged in Henrico homicide investigation

Posted 6:19 pm, January 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:28PM, January 28, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 23-year-old man is in jail and charged in the death of a person in Henrico's West End.

Officers responded to a report of an injured victim at a home in the 4600 block of Francistown Road at 7:51 Friday night.

Hours later, police arrested Jamare Maurice Jones and charged him with second degree murder.

Jamare Maurice Jones

Jamare Maurice Jones

Neighbors reported hearing a loud noise before first responders arrived on scene.

"I heard a boom and a few minutes later I saw the ambulance and police outside," Albina Scott said. "At first I thought it was a car accident."

Scott said detectives told her they were investigating a "suspicious incident."

Neighbors said Jones lives at the home with his mother, brother, and father who is a preacher.

Home in the 4600 block of Francistown Road.

Home in the 4600 block of Francistown Road.

Police would not release any information about the events surrounding the death.

The victim's name won't be released until next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story. Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for an update.