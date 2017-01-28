Man charged in Henrico homicide investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 23-year-old man is in jail and charged in the death of a person in Henrico's West End.

Officers responded to a report of an injured victim at a home in the 4600 block of Francistown Road at 7:51 Friday night.

Hours later, police arrested Jamare Maurice Jones and charged him with second degree murder.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud noise before first responders arrived on scene.

"I heard a boom and a few minutes later I saw the ambulance and police outside," Albina Scott said. "At first I thought it was a car accident."

Scott said detectives told her they were investigating a "suspicious incident."

Neighbors said Jones lives at the home with his mother, brother, and father who is a preacher.

Police would not release any information about the events surrounding the death.

The victim's name won't be released until next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story. Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for an update.