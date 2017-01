Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Host Jessica Noll recently sat down with lifestyle and fashion expert Caroline Birgmann, from POSH PR and The Caroline Doll, to fill her in on the latest trends to check out in 2017. Caroline also highlighted a few local RVA businesses to check out including Bombshell and Luxe Lashes Beauty Studio. For more information you can visit http://www.thecarolinedoll.com or follow The Caroline Doll on Instagram.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY POSH PR}