RVA Concerts, Comedy Shows & Final Farewell Ringling Bros Circus

RICHMOND:

Altria Theater:

The CenterStage Comedy Tour comes to Richmond on February 14, Don’t miss a great night of comedy with Sommore, Arnez J, John Witherspoon and Tommy Davidson. Tickets range from $54-$77.

Chris Rock The TOTAL BLACKOUT TOUR 2017 Sunday, March 5, 7:30 pm and Monday, March 6, 8 pm, Ticket prices subject to applicable fees. Tickets range from $49.50-$125 plus applicable fees.

Johnny Mathis, The Voice of Romance Tour 2017 – Sunday, April 2, 7 pm ..

Idina Menzel 2017 World Tour, Friday, May 19, Altria Theater, details for all concerts etix.com or by phone at (800) 514-3849. More details visit http://www.altriatheater.com/.

Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Arts Center

“An Evening with Boney James” Sunday, March 12, 7:30 pm. Ticket range from $47 – $127.00

Billy Currington “Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour” – Friday, May 19.

Richmond Coliseum:

Luke Bryan “Kill The Lights Tour” with special guests Brett Eldridge and more, Thursday, March 9.

Ringling Bros. & Barnum Bailey Final Farewell “Out Of this World”, March 23 – 26.

Earth, Wind & Fire Live in Concert, Friday, March 31, 7:30 pm, tickets range from $59 – $125.

Comedian Jeff Dunham “Perfectly Unbalanced” International Tour – Thursday, April 6.

Comedian Katt Williams “Great America Tour”, Friday, April 7, 8 pm.

The Southeastern Rodeo Association Black Rodeo – Saturday, June 3, doors open 6:30 pm, rodeo begins 7:30 pm. Tickets at www.Ticketmaster.com. For more details on all concerts, events and shows visit http://richmondcoliseum.net/ or call 804-780-4970.

The National

The Avett Brothers – Friday, March 10, 8 pm; Green Day – Sunday, March 12, 7:30 pm; Eli Young Band, Saturday, March 18 8 pm. Tickets and more information visit www.thenationalva.com.

The Tin Pan – David Benoit, Thursday, March 2, 8 pm; Spyro Gyra – Thursday, February 23; Susan Greenbaum – February 25. Details http://www.tinpanrva.com/.

The Camel

Blues & Brews: Blues Flash, Friday, February 24, 5 pm (event ends at 8:00 pm). Cedryl Ballou & the Zydeco Trendsetters, Sunday, March 5, Dance Lessons at 2:30 pm. Doors: 2:00 pm, Show 3 pm (event ends at 5:00 pm). Advance tickets $12, Day off $15, for more details visit http://www.thecamel.org/.

Modlin Center for the Arts

Dianne Reeves with Peter Martin, piano; Romero Lubambo, guitar; Reginald Veal, bass & Terreon Gully, drums Thursday, March 2, 7:30 p.m. in Camp Concert Hall, Booker Hall of Music. 6:30 PM for the pre-show Artistic Viewpoint Discussion with University of Richmond Professor David Esleck, Free. Location: Gardner Lecture Room .

Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m. pre-show Artistic Viewpoint Discussion with Mina Girgis at 6:30 PM. Camp Concert Hall, Booker Hall of Music. More details on concerts and events visit http://modlin.richmond.edu/.

Beacon Theatre – Hopewell

Travis Tritt (Solo-Acoustic) Tuesday January 31, Doors: 6:30 pm Performance: 7:30 pm

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Thursday March 2, Doors: 6:30 pm Performance: 7:30 pm.

Hotel California – A Salute To The Eagles (An Evening With) Friday March 31, 2017 Doors: 6:30 pm Performance: 7:30pm. For details on concerts visit http://thebeacontheatreva.com/.

Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

The Taters and The Richmond Symphony, Friday, February 24, 7 pm;

8TH Annual Bluegrass Jam Saturday, March 11, 12 pm;

The Richmond Divas Wednesday, March 22, 7 pm;

An Evening of Blues & Jazz / The Lawrence Olds Band, Friday, May 5, 7 pm/ Details on concerts and http://www.artsglenallen.com/.

Innsbrook After Hours – http://innsbrookafterhours.com/

Capital Ale House

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Get Right Band, Wednesday, February 22, Doors 7:00 pm, Show: 8:00 pm

Pat McGee, Saturday, April 22, Doors: 8:00 pm, Show: 8:00 pm. For details visit http://capitalalehouse.com/.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts The Dominion Jazz Cafe programmed by Richmond Jazz Society, Thursdays in the Virginia Museum Best Cafe from 6 until 9 pm. No admission fee. Food and beverages are available. Visit http://www.vajazz.org/ or https://vmfa.museum/.