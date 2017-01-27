Police investigating officer-involved crash in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are on the scene of an officer-involved crash on Williamsburg Road in Henrico County. Witnesses tell CBS 6 the unmarked police vehicle was sideswiped causing it to crash into a utility pole.

Police say the crash happened in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Road. They could not elaborate on exactly how the crash happened, saying it is still under investigation.

Investigators did say the officer was responding to an emergency call when the crash occurred.

The officer and the female driver we not injured in the crash. No emergency personnel was required at the scene.

The crash caused a power outage at several surrounding businesses. Police say some people in the area may be without power until 3 a.m.

