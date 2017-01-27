Police ID man killed in motorcycle crash in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – State Police have identified the man killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash in King George County Friday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Jeremy P. Via, 45, of Fredericksburg.

The crash occurred at 4:52 p.m., on Route 301 northbound in King George.

“A 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling north on Route 301 at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a 1986 Ford F-150 which was also travelling north,” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. “The operator of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike; the bike caught fire after impact.

Via, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The male driver of the pickup was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

State Police are still investigating, but say speed is being considered a factor in the crash.