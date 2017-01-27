Man injured in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Friday night that sent one man to the hospital.

Investigator an adult male was shot in the 2600 block of Lochaven Boulevard, near Jefferson Davis Highway. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.