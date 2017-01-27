‘I think my dad is dead’ child calls 911 after dad overdoses on heroin

WAUKESHA, WI — An eight-year-old boy called 911 after his dad overdosed on heroin.

“I think my dad is dead. He’s not waking up or anything,” the eight-year-old named Christopher said.

Christopher called 911 Thursday, January 25, shortly before 6 p.m. after his father passed out over the wheel of his car in a parking lot.

A good Samaritan, on his way to a meeting, stopped and was able to help Christopher tell dispatchers where they were parked.

“The father is in the driver’s seat slumped over, not responding to anything, so I don’t know what’s going on.”

Waukesha Police were able to get the man out of the vehicle. He was somewhat alert and was breathing when they arrived on scene.

Christopher was with his two other siblings at the time of the incident.

All three of them are now with their mother.