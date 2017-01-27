Woman arrives at hospital with dead baby in bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- The Medical Examiner is working to determine how a newborn found in a woman's bag died, Portsmouth Police told WTKR.

Medics responded to a home in the 60 block of Merrimac Drive Thursday when a woman called 911 seeking medical assistance. Once at the hospital, police said the woman produced a bag with a newborn infant inside. The child was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Police returned to the neighborhood where the woman was picked up to investigate the situation. Neighbors said police roped off a section of the street and searched through trash cans.

This is a developing story.