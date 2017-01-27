× Police stop 147 drivers on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police stopped 147 drivers on Chippenham Parkway during a Thursday aggressive driving enforcement operation.

“This primary roadway that traverses Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Police officers and troopers again worked together to actively address this problem.”

The 147 traffic stops, between Parham Road in Henrico and Interstate 95 in Chesterfield, resulted in police issuing 140 summonses to drivers.

The summonses were issued for a variety of traffic-related offenses, police said.

“Additionally, two fugitives were apprehended and seven narcotic-related arrests were made,” the police spokesperson said.

In November, police announced their first planned crackdown on Chippenham Parkway.

“In the coming days you will see more officers during your travels on Chippenham Parkway,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson posted on the department’s Facebook page in November. “A regional effort will be conducted on this highway in hopes to combat aggressive driving, speeding, and following too closely.”

Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Police responded to nearly 200 crashes on Chippenham Parkway in 2016.