Tractor trailer crash shuts down Northbound I-95

Posted 5:13 am, January 26, 2017, by and , Updated at 05:59AM, January 26, 2017
accident-2

HANOVER COUNTY, Va – Authorities shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 Thursday morning following a crash involving two tractor trailers.

The crash happened just after 4:00 a.m. on the interstate between the Sliding Hill Road and Lewistown Road.

accident-3 accident-4

With all four lanes shutdown, authorities allowed drivers to use the left shoulder but that created a backup over 1.5 miles by 5:00am.

Authorities warn drivers to expect delays Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 