Tractor trailer crash shuts down Northbound I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va – Authorities shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 Thursday morning following a crash involving two tractor trailers.

The crash happened just after 4:00 a.m. on the interstate between the Sliding Hill Road and Lewistown Road.

With all four lanes shutdown, authorities allowed drivers to use the left shoulder but that created a backup over 1.5 miles by 5:00am.

Authorities warn drivers to expect delays Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.