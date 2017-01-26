× The Virginia Home Show

RICHMOND:

Get some great ideas for your home and garden at the Virginia Home Show January 28 -29, Saturday 10 am – 7 pm, Sunday 10am – 6 pm at The Meadow Event Park 13048 Dawn Blvd. Doswell. Adult admission is $5, and attendees 16 and younger get free entry. More than 150 home improvement vendors available to meet and get advice from. Shop the Taste of Virginia marketplace and discover wines, sauces, cheeses, and more of the finest, local Virginia-made items.

Tour the tiny home on display and learn about the latest trends in small space living. Presented by: Tiny House Building Company, LLC, the first tiny home builder in Virginia. Take a break at the Pub-Shed and get some outdoor entertaining inspiration while enjoying a glass of wine. Proceeds benefit Wine for Cures. Presented by: Virginia Custom Buildings and Play Centers LLC. Hero Day is Sunday, January 29, All active and retired military and first responders receive free admission with valid ID. For more information visit https://www.vahomeshow.com/.