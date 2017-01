RICHMOND, Va. – “Chef Shon-YAY” AKA Shayne Rogers loves sharing her delicious and easy to assemble recipes with us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. She stopped by the studio to walk us through the steps of creating her tasty ‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Chocolate Chip Congo Bars, featuring heaps of chocolate chips and walnuts. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/