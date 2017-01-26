$600 gift card winners announced at 6:30 a.m.

Nikki-Dee cleans up at Kindred Spirit Brewing

Posted 9:22 am, January 26, 2017, by and

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Central Virginia is home to numerous craft breweries. While brewing  beer may seem like a romantic profession, there is a dirty side. A dirty side that must be cleaned.

As part of her on-going "Nikki-Dee, Can You Be Me?" series, the meteorologist accepted a challenge from  Kindred Spirit Brewing in Goochland.

There she worked with head brew-master Lee to clean the tanks used to make the beer. Lee told her 90 percent of the beer-making process is centered around cleaning!

"Everything has to be sterile," Nikki-Dee said. "We had so many bubbles in the brewery it looked like snow!"

